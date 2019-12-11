Avery Dennison and Mactac at FESPA 2020

Avery Dennison and Mactac brands will be making the most of FESPA in 2020, bringing colours alive and showcasing more than 10 new innovations across automotive, architectural, interior decoration and retail applications.

Visitors to stand 5-D35 will see cutting-edge products that demonstrate an ongoing commitment from Avery Dennison and Mactac to help their customers expand their offering and set themselves apart from the competition. Visitors are invited to attend daily demonstration workshops done by the specialist Avery Dennison or Mactac trainers and learn how to apply and experience the latest new innovations themselves.

Oliver Guenther, senior director, Marketing and Channel Strategy, said that more than ten all-new solutions will be presented at the show: “2020 sees a new southern European venue for FESPA and some exciting new innovations from Avery Dennison and Mactac. The FESPA theme is ‘Where Colours Come Alive’, and we will be showing a huge breadth of choices across colour and digital wrapping films. Visitors will also see a full automotive portfolio that allows installers to provide everything from full wraps through to accents, window tint films and paint protection films.”

New products on display will include recently added colours and finishes for the popular Supreme Wrapping™ Film range and more new exciting expansions in our automotive solutions like paint protections films and window tinting making.

Frédéric Noël, vice president Graphics Solutions Europe: “We’ll be showing our very best at the IFEMA Exhibition Centre, with materials that can address a huge range of different applications. The innovations that we are introducing in 2020 help to make Avery Dennison and Mactac portfolios the go-to destinations for installers, whether they are working with vehicles, signage, advertising or buildings. ”

“FESPA is a valuable show for us, giving us the chance not only to help installers find new business opportunities but also to find out what our customers want next. Our research and development is targeted very closely on what the market needs and what can make installers thrive.”

Avery Dennison and Mactac will be at stand 5-D35, IFEMA Exhibition Centre, Madrid, from 24-27 March 2020.

sbr / 01/31/2020