Lecta will increase prices of Thermal papers

Lecta announces a price increase of Thermal papers for new orders, effective January 28, 2020. The increase will be around 8 to 10% in Thermal papers depending on country. According to Lecta, the price increase is unavoidable to offset the continuous increase in manufacturing and transport costs.

Lecta sales teams are at their customers’ disposal to provide specific information on how the price increase will be applied on a country by country basis.

sbr / 01/29/2020