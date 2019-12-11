Control Vision Talks 2020 – Call for Papers

With their continued partnership Control show organizer P.E. Schall and the EMVA enable another edition of the successful EMVA lecture forum “Control Vision Talks 2020” around the 34th Control from 5 - 7 May 2020 in Stuttgart. Embedded into the trade show in hall 8 the presentations of this forum for Machine Vision & Optical Metrology aim to educate the trade show visitor on benefits, applications and methods of machine vision and optical metrology solutions for factory automation.

The talks will be held in German or English language and will present technology background as well as dedicated solutions going way beyond mere marketing-oriented product presentations. Towards this goal each of the three first trade show days will feature presentations for a dedicated technology topic. EMVA hereby offers companies or individuals the opportunity to give a free-of-charge 20-minute presentation during the Control Vision Talks 2020 on one of the following topics:

3D Machine Vision (Tuesday, May 5 th )

) Optical Metrology: Offline to Inline (Wednesday, May 6 th )

) CT and X-ray (Thursday, May 7 th )

) Spectral Imaging: From Infrared to Hyperspectral (Thursday, May 7th)

The focus of the presentation should either be fundamentals or new technologies. Pure product presentations cannot be considered when selecting the program. Applications need to include the following information:

Presentation title

Lecture block (3D, Optical Metrology, CT/X-ray or Spectral Imaging)

short abstract (approx. 1,000 to 2,000 characters, not words)

Language: English or German

Please send your application to vision-talks@emva.org or use the following page for submitting your papers: emva.org/events/other/control-vision-talks-2020. The deadline for paper submission is February 10th, 2020.

sbr / 01/27/2020