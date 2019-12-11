A big leap forward

Thanks to a new Pantera perfect binder from Muller Martini Green Graphic ApS, located in the Danish city of Ikast, has tripled its softcover volume – and reduced staff costs at the same time. The family company, headed by Bent and Poul Sörensen, can now produce all softcover products in-house, and it now takes on orders for third parties. Because the Pantera replaced two perfect binders from another manufacturer last spring, despite the increased volume Green Graphic needs fewer employees for its new line, which has a 12-station gathering machine, a Granit three-knife trimmer and a Uno counter stacker.

Another advantage of the new solution are the two manual feed stations on the gathering machine and directly on the perfect binder, as a result of which the Pantera is digital ready as well.

“Our new perfect binder really shows off its flexibility in different print run and size segments,” says Jens Boel. The Head of Print Finishing at Green Graphic, who has 42 years of experience in the graphic arts industry, still works the machine himself and has nothing but praise for the company’s latest investment.“ Thanks to its interactive setup wizard, the Pantera is easy to operate and the Amrys system reduces setup and changeover times substantially.”

Digital printing now accounts for around 30 percent of the total volume at Green Graphic. Print runs of two to five copies per job are not uncommon and these jobs are increasingly being bound on the Pantera, which operates with a maximum speed of 4,000 cycles. And the machine is hardcover-ready as well – the new perfect binder is also used to glue book blocks and add a temporary endsheet to them before they are sent to an external partner that finishes the hardcover books.

sbr / 01/27/2020