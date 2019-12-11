New European Headquarters for Rotocontrol

Rotocontrol is moving its European headquarters to a new facility in Siek, Germany (near Hamburg). The 1000 sqm building will provide a showroom for product demonstrations, factory acceptance testing, operator training and final machine assembly for Rotocontrol's range of label finishing machines. The move is scheduled for this March.

“A number of exciting developments are in store for Rotocontrol in 2020,” said managing director Marco Aengenvoort. “In addition to our new headquarters in Siek, we expanded our sales force with three new sales managers (two in Europe and one in South America); will soon announce a new industry partnership and two product additions to our Ecoline finishing series; and are gearing up for two major tradeshows this year at drupa and Labelexpo Americas, together with our parent company EMT International.”

Sales, engineering and service will continue to operate out of Rotocontrol's new location. Local 24/7 service and sales support teams are also positioned throughout North America, in addition to customer support from Rotocontrol's world-wide Agent network.

Finishing machines that Rotocontrol will demonstrate from their new showroom in Siek include the Ecoline economy suite of finishing equipment, the RSC inspection slitter rewinder, the RSP pharmaceutical security label finishing machine, and the end-to-end DT Hybrid Series for digital label printing and finishing.

“I look forward to welcoming printers to Rotocontrol's new facility and showroom in Siek,” concluded Aengenvoort.

