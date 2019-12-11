3D-Printing for Pressure Vessels

For the first time, an additive-manufactured autoclave has been certified by the Technical Plant Inspection of BASF SE as pressure equipment conforming to the European Pressure Equipment Directive (2014/68/EU). Within this guideline, the autoclave made of austenitic stainless steel (operating pressure = 225 bar) meets the requirements of category III, making BASF the first company to have carried out a certification process including a process inspection for 3D-printed pressure equipment. In the future, safety-relevant components for BASF will be designed, manufactured and quickly put into operation that cannot usually be produced by conventional manufacturing methods.

“Form follows function”

An autoclave is a container in which two or more chemical components are reacted with the targeted use of temperature and pressure. In this case, the component produced by selective laser beam melting consists of a corrosion-resistant austenitic stainless steel. Compared to a conventionally manufactured autoclave, additive manufacturing offers advantages in the geometric design of complex shapes: In this autoclave, for example, an inner channel over two meters long winds its way through the container wall, through which the heating or cooling medium flows. The new design allows faster temperature cycles, better control of the uniform temperature distribution and temperature control of the component.

Currently, there is no European directive regulating the testing process, certification and acceptance of 3D printed pressure equipment. The first testing process of an additive-manufactured pressure device at BASF was a challenge: A team of experts from design, FEM simulation (finite element method), non-destructive testing, welding and materials engineering mastered the task. Finally, the autoclave and its design were subjected to several tests by the Technical Plant Inspection Department before certification was granted. “We have transferred and further developed well-known methods and tests from standardized production and testing processes to meet the requirements of the new manufacturing process,” said Dr. Markus Wilhelm, head of technical plant monitoring at BASF.

sbr / 01/21/2020