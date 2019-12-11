Felix Schoeller: New organisational structure

The Felix Schoeller Group’s new organisational structure took effect on 1 January 2020. The reorganisation follows the steps towards increasing internationalisation the company has taken in recent years. With production facilities around the world – in Germany, North America, China, Russia and India – the German Osnabrück-based specialty paper manufacturer is with immediate effect delegating more responsibility to the regions. There has been a reshuffle at management level of the Felix Schoeller Group.

“The Felix Schoeller Group is not just a company with global operations; it is also a global manufacturing company with production sites worldwide,” says the Group’s CEO Hans-Christoph Gallenkamp. “To enable us to act quickly and efficiently on the international stage, we have reduced the number of European representatives on the management board and added international representatives,” he continued, explaining the decision.

Hans-Christoph Gallenkamp will in future, in addition to his role as CEO, also take on the role of CSO, which means he will have the ultimate responsibility for sales.

The other members of the Felix Schoeller Group’s management board are Mr Matthias Breimhorst, who is new to the board and will take on the role of CFO, Mr Georg Haggenmüller as COO, and Mr Stephan Igel as CSO, EMEA. They are joined by the new regional managers Mr Michael Szidat as CEO for North America and Mr Peter Cornelissen as Vice CEO in China.

Mr Guido Hofmeyer and Mr Gerhard Hochstein have left the Felix Schoeller Group’s management board. Both men will retain their functions as executive vice-presidents of Schoeller Technocell GmbH & Co. KG – Mr Hofmeyer as CIO and Mr Hochstein as CTO of the technical central functions.

sbr / 01/20/2020