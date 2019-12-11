Thimm installs unique technology across Europe

Thimm is once again assuming the role of pioneer and has invested in a machine for the digital laser cutting of corrugated cardboard. The new Highcon Beam 2C machine is, according to Thimm, unique in Europe as regards its design and opens up unusually creative opportunities for packaging designers. Lasers can cut delicate designs out of corrugated cardboard which previously could only be produced with difficulty, or not at all.

The new Highcon Beam 2C laser cutting machine is now supporting the digital production process from design and data preparation through to the finishing of the corrugated cardboard. The laser cuts and engraves the corrugated cardboard with absolute precision. Creases are created using the patented Digital Adhesive Rule Technology (DART) system which can also engrave and cut curved corrugated cardboard.

Digital laser technology is in an ideal position to fully meet current market requirements for more and more new products of different types and in customised variants. Producers often have to respond flexibly and at short notice and because digital laser cutting requires no additional cutting tools, no tooling costs are incurred which in turn shortens the production process. Digital laser cutting not only operates without cutting devices but can also cut very sophisticated cut-outs which would have been technologically impossible for cutting dies. This raises the production process to a higher level and is flexible and fast to apply.

Michael Weber, Head of Corporate Marketing, explains: “Our objective is always to deliver the best solution to the customer. Alongside digital printing, this digital laser cutting technology for the digital finishing of corrugated cardboard represents a logical expansion of our capacities. We are convinced that laser-cut packaging and displays are relevant to many different sectors and we are currently working closely with our customers in the preparation of new packaging and presentation options in order to generate a competitive advantage for them.”

The new Highcon Beam 2C machine has been commissioned in the production plant in Všetaty (Czech Republic). It further enhances the Czech plant of Thimm pack’n’display which was already operating at a very high level of automation and digitalisation with state-of-the-art digital high-end laser technology in Europe.

sbr / 01/17/2020