Lecta’s new Adestor Inkjet Matt LR FSC

Lecta increases its extensive offer of Adestor self-adhesive materials for digital printing with the launch of Adestor Inkjet Matt LR FSC (C011032) SP123 White Glassine 62. This new product, specially indicated for logistics and retail labels, provides good absorption and uptake of inks, resulting in excellent drying times both for UV and waterbased inks.

With this launch, Lecta continues to build on its specialized multiproduct offer for digital printing, responding to the increasing market demand for highly customized environmentally friendly products.

The entire Adestor range is produced in accordance with ISO 14001 and EMAS environmental standards, ISO 50001 energy management standards, ISO 9001 quality standards and OHSAS 18001 occupational health and safety standards. The range is also available with PEFC™ and FSC® Chain of Custody forest certification upon request.

For more information about the Adestor range, please visit www.adestor.com.

sbr / 01/16/2020