Mimaki to premiere latest innovations at C!Print

Mimaki Europe, manufacturer of inkjet printers and cutting systems, announced that it will exhibit its broad portfolio of cutting-edge digital print technologies at Salon C!Print (4 – 6 February, Lyon, France). This will include the first showing in France of the company’s brand-new SWJ-320EA large format solvent printer, JFX200-2513 EX large flatbed UV inkjet printer and two models of the recently launched Plus series.

Visitors to the Mimaki booth (2L22) will experience the extensive business-enhancing applications possible with the company’s range of sign graphics, industrial products and textiles printers. Crucially, these printing platforms are designed to enable large format print service providers to achieve unparalleled flexibility and enhanced application opportunities for increased and diversified business growth.

Mimaki will have eight printers in operation at the exhibition, with highlights including:

Mimaki JFX200-2513 EX : A large flatbed UV inkjet printer, incorporating Mimaki core technologies, including NCU (Nozzle Check Unit) and NRS (Nozzle Recovery System). The JFX200-2513 EX is equipped with Mimaki 2.5D Texture Maker, a proprietary layering technology that uniquely enables smooth embossed print with enticing-to-touch dimensional textured effects. Ideal for demanding production workflows, the JFX200-2513 prints on substrates up to 2,500mm x 1,300mm, in a wide variety of materials including white board, transparent/coloured board, wood, cardboard and metal.

Mimaki SWJ-320EA: A super-wide solvent printer, the SWJ-320EA combines a high level of efficiency and low operational costs with a very competitive price for the hardware and the inks. Featuring MAPS4 (Mimaki Advanced Pass System) and NRS (Nozzle Recovery System), this printer is equipped with four advanced high-speed printheads arranged in a staggered array ensuring resolutions of up to 1200 dpi and print speeds at up to 137m 2 /h. The SWJ-320EA also features an extremely stable media feeding system and a newly designed tension bar enabling to prevent the media from cockling and ensuring high grip for extremely accurate printing.

JV300-160 Plus : A next-generation eco-solvent/sublimation printer, the JV300-160 Plus sets a new benchmark for professional wide format printers, sportswear and fashion manufacturers, as well as print shops. Offering the unrivalled versatility of multiple ink types and wider colour gamut (including, orange and light black), it delivers photo-quality prints at outstanding speeds (up to 105.9m 2 /h in super-draft mode).

CG-160FXll Plus: An advanced multi-cutting plotter, the Mimaki CG-160FXII features a new ID Cut function which enables users to vastly improve work efficiency. When combined with the JV300-160 Plus, it allows continuous cutting operations to be performed automatically for small-quantity and multi-product orders of stickers and labels. The combined systems ensure that an entire operation can be completed in a single specification of data, so that operators can proceed with other jobs simultaneously.

“At Salon C!Print Mimaki will confirm its leading role as a strong, customer- and service-oriented technology provider to the visual communication industry,” says Danna Drion, Marketing Manager at Mimaki EMEA. “We have a fantastic range of ground breaking, advanced print solutions to showcase on our booth, together with an incredibly comprehensive range of applications in different markets. Our aim is to attract visitors to the foremost print show in France with printing technologies and application opportunities that are relevant to them and their businesses, and also stimulate new ideas,” concludes Drion.

sbr / 01/16/2020