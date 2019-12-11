New representative for customers in the Benelux

With manroland Goss web systems Benelux, the new subsidiary of the Netherlands based group company GWS Printing Systems, manroland Goss web systems is strengthening its presence in the Benelux region. „We rely on the close partnership and cooperation with our customers. As shown before in other key markets, we constantly expand our local service offerings. The new subsidiary works closely with experts from the production site in Augsburg. Main target is to offer a competitive local service to our customers”, explains Mr. Franz Kriechbaum, Managing Director at manroland Goss web systems.

The new sales and service organization manroland Goss web systems Benelux is based in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and offers Parts, Service, Engineering Solutions and Systems Solutions for Newspaper, Commercial, Digital and Packaging printing presses with local support and dedicated service technicians.

“To serve a challenging and competitive web offset market, the quality of service is of particular importance. We are committed to providing the highest performance to our customers over the entire lifecycle of their press. As a consequence, we constantly develop our service offerings and product upgrades. Therewith, we improve the quality and lifecycle costs of our products. We have long-term maintenance contracts with several customers, showing our commitment and trust in the quality of our equipment“, concludes Lodewijk Salomons, Area Sales Executive at manroland Goss web systems Benelux.

Manroland Goss web systems would like to take this opportunity to thank manroland Benelux N.V. (sheetfed) for their support during the many years of successful representation of the company in the Benelux region.

sbr / 01/15/2020