Walki licenses Earth Coating technology

Walki Group has entered into a license agreement with Smart Planet Technologies, for the use of Earth Coating™ in a number of next generation environmental packaging applications. Earth Coating™ is a plastic reduction technology providing superior performance and improved recyclability for all types of plastic, paper, and paperboard packaging applications.

With this technology Walki takes a big step towards a zero-waste future. Today above 80% of our products are made out of renewable or recyclable materials. The goal is to reach 100 % by the year 2030.

“The technology agreement will contribute to accelerating some of the developments Walki is working on and further expanding our versatile Zero Waste Future Platform providing sustainable barrier solutions for our customers”, says Annika Sundell, Executive Vice President, Innovation.

The license agreement is valid for the European markets and covers seven product application verticals, spanning from board packaging to flexible packaging.

sbr / 01/08/2020