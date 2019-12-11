FB8000 PRO automated flatbed cutter

Intec Printing Solutions Limited announces its newly-innovated, extended FB8000PRO, the second generation of automated digital die cutting systems for print companies and in-plant print operations. The new ColorCut FB8000 Generation 2, has evolved by combining innovative technologies with uncompromising design, engineering and construction refinements. FB8000PRO now delivers greater media control and flexibility combined with significantly enhanced productivity, when compared with the previous generation.

The FB8000PRO brings precision, practicality and productivity to automated on-demand digital die cutting. Having been well received by print professionals around the globe, the Intec ColorCut FB8000 has been completely remastered to improve upon its already high specification to deliver even faster and more reliable performance enabling customers to meet the tightest deadlines.

In a nutshell

A digital die cutting system enabling printed sheets to be cut and creased using lines drawn from leading vector graphic design applications. Being digital, sheets can be cut instantly and on-demand, without sending out for dies or to have cutting forms made. Automated functionality enables unattended operation.

The auto sheet feeder enables users to stack up to 25kg of sheets, which are loaded on to the cutting belt using a pneumatic feed system with vacuum pick up fingers and a sophisticated airblade system, to virtually eliminate misfeeds.

The cutter receives the auto fed sheets onto its cutting mat and uses a high-resolution CCD camera to scan registration marks and also read QR codes to identify and automatically retrieve the appropriate cutting file from the ColorCut Pro’s remote job library. The FB8000 can cut and crease a single sheet through a set number of copies to the entire media stack in the feeder. Even coping with a mixed batch of different jobs, each cut accurately, efficiently and reliably.

