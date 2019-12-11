MPS, Esko and Cerm: Performance Connected

MPS, Esko and Cerm are welcoming customers to join the Performance Connected event on January 29 or 30, 2020. Aim of the seminar is to show visitors how to improve their performance by 30%, by increasing productivity and business efficiency. Performance Connected will be held at the MPS Technology & Expertise Centre in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

Atze Bosma, CEO of MPS said: “We are living in a world that is constantly changing. In the printing industry, there is a world of opportunities when it comes to connectivity and data-driven service. We are keen to show our customers how to improve their business by 30% with some very easy steps.”

Part of the event program are live demonstrations of hybrid printing, extended gamut printing, and customer cases. Cerm will demonstrate how their Management Information System (MIS) connects with Esko pre-press and the MPS press, and what the advantages are in daily business.

Value Stream Mapping for higher efficiency

Esko will present how Value Stream Mapping (VSM) can benefit the label business. VSM focuses on a company’s value creation workflow, exposing waste and delays based on real numbers and insights gathered from employees, and revealing opportunities to improve productivity and throughput. VSM considers the workflow a system of steps and activities which are all connected in one way or another, helping executives to establish a long-term zero waste strategy rather than undertaking singular actions. It is the starting point of a business improvement project.

Ken Polspoel, Global Solutions Manager at Esko said: “VSM forces you to think holistically. There’s no point in creating islands of success in a sea of waste.”

Beyond the Machine

Performance Connected fits into MPS’ Beyond the Machine concept; showing the processes around the printing press that offer more than a machine.

Bosma: “Productivity is one of the key pillars of Beyond the Machine. We are pleased to share our expertise and advise our customers how to achieve optimal lifecycle performance and maximize production efficiency from their MPS machines. In the end, our customer’s success, is our success!”

Limited places

The Performance Connected event will take place January 29 & 30, 2020 (same program each day) and is invitation-only for label & packaging printers. Invited guests are requested to RSVP with the day they would like to attend as soon as possible, as places are limited.

