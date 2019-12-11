+++ IMPORTANT +++

Altana acquires Schmid Rhyner AG

The specialty chemicals group Altana is taking over the Swiss overprint varnish specialist Schmid Rhyner AG, thereby strategically expanding its Actega division. “In acquiring Schmid Rhyner, we are continuing to systematically pursue the Altana strategy of generating value-creating growth through targeted acquisitions,” says Martin Babilas, CEO of Altana AG.

Schmid Rhyner specializes in print finishing solutions. In 2018, it generated sales of roughly EUR 50 million with around 80 employees. Founded in 1880 and headquartered in Adliswil, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in New Jersey, USA, the company sells its products in over 100 countries worldwide. In addition to protecting packaging with high-quality matt and gloss coatings, Schmid Rhyner products achieve a variety of optical effects. The company also develops innovative solutions for digital printing.

“With the acquisition of Schmid Rhyner AG, we strengthen our technology competence in this area,” says Thorsten Kröller, President of Altana's Actega division. “It enables us to open up new markets and application areas, especially in the fields of flexible packaging and digital printing.”

Jakob Rohner, CEO of Schmid Rhyner AG: “Our team openly embraces the opportunity of becoming part of Actega. Schmid Rhyner will benefit from the broadened distribution channels for future growth.”

sbr / 12/20/2019