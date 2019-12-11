EMVA announces change in Presidency

The European Machine Vision Association (EMVA) announced that Chris Yates will adopt the role of President of the EMVA effective from the 1st January 2020. Chris will succeed Jochem Herrmann, the current President of the EMVA, who has held the role since 2015 and now decided to step down to be able to spend more time with his family. According to the association statutes, the decision to elect the new President was agreed by the Board of Directors of the EMVA during a recent board meeting in Berlin where Chris Yates was elected unanimously.

The change of President comes after an outstanding term in office, during which Jochem has provided strong leadership and guidance over a period of significant growth for the association and rapid change in the industry. Jochem Herrmann is cofounder and Chief Scientist of Adimec BV, who specialize in the development and manufacture of advanced industrial cameras for demanding applications. During an eminent tenure as President, Jochem has overseen the continued growth of the association each year, whilst also providing important guidance in the area of standardization, where his expertise and insight has been widely recognized. Jochem will continue to be a member of the Board of Directors into 2020 to help ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Commenting on the announcement Jochem Herrmann noted: “It has been an honor and pleasure for me to serve as the President of the EMVA over the past years, and to be able to contribute to the continued development of the association and promotion of the machine vision industry. I am proud to be a member of the vision community and value all the work we have done together and lasting relationships which have been established. I wish Chris all the best in the new role and am confident that he will be able to build on the successes of the association and act as an effective figurehead for the community as the vision industry evolves.”

Dr Chris Yates is the Director of Advanced Technology within the Safety, Sensing, & Connectivity business of Rockwell Automation, having previously been the CEO and founder of Odos Imaging prior to the company’s acquisition by Rockwell Automation during 2017. He was elected to the Board of Directors of the EMVA during the 2018 Business Conference in Dubrovnik, Croatia, and has focused on greater engagement with startup companies together with operational direction of the association. Chris holds a degree and Ph.D from Imperial College London, and has held a number of senior roles in early stage companies, concentrating on the effective translation of novel technology to products in the market.

In accepting the role of President, Chris Yates commented: “Vision systems remain one of the most important and widely used automation technologies in the continued evolution of industry, and the EMVA represents many significant organizations active in the sector. I appreciate the responsibility the Board of Directors has placed in me to lead the association over the coming period, and I am wholly grateful for their confidence and ongoing support.”

“I believe that the EMVA must continue to advocate and promote the use of vision technology across all sectors, and is well placed to provide a focal point for dissemination, education, and collaboration within the market. I must also thank Jochem for his remarkable leadership and contribution over the past years, leaving behind a legacy which places the association on an excellent foundation for the future.”

sbr / 12/19/2019