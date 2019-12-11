Feldmuehle GmbH completed restructuring

On December 16, 2019, the creditors of Feldmuehle GmbH unanimously approved the insolvency plan submitted by the company as part of a voting appointment at the district court in Pinneberg/Germany. This ensures the continuation of the company. The insolvency proceedings will be cancelled this year.

Feldmuehle GmbH, providers of specialty papers in Europe, has thus successfully completed the restructuring that began at the end of 2018. In the ongoing restructuring process, the company has latently implemented cost adjustments and improvements in effectiveness and already achieved operating profitability in summer 2019. In addition, various investments were made to increase energy efficiency, sustainability of all operational processes and environmental balance. By adopting the plan, the recently strengthened company in sales has created the basis for sustainable competitiveness.

“We thank our business partners for their trust and guarantee that Feldmuehle will continue to be a reliable and innovative business partner,” states the management in a press release.

sbr / 12/18/2019