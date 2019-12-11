Functional Papers: two more grammages available

Sustainable packaging solutions are a hot topic all over the world. Sappi is already producing such solutions and can point to numerous successful examples. Demand from customers and interested parties from a wide spectrum of industries continues to grow. The worldwide acting paper and paperboard manufacturer therefore recently added two new grammages to its Sappi Seal range. In addition to the 67 g/m² version, the new 85 g/m² and 100 g/m² papers enable branded goods manufacturers to package an even more extensive variety of products with this functional paper – either as primary or secondary packaging.

The requirements for packaging papers are becoming increasingly demanding. They need to offer greater functionality, be environmentally friendly, recyclable and provide optimal protection for the packaged products. While many paper manufacturers are still talking about such multi-functional solutions, Sappi has already expanded its portfolio. The 85 g/m² and 100 g/m² grammages are now available in the Sappi Seal product family. Converters and manufacturers of food products, such as sugar, tea and confectionery, as well as non-food items, like children’s toys and DIY products, now have even more possibilities to use this functional paper and move from fossil-based materials to environmentally friendly packaging. The wide range of projects that Sappi has already completed for well-known customers, highlight its relevance for the market.

Environment and business in perfect harmony

Sappi Seal has integrated heat sealing functionality and is produced with over 95 per cent renewable materials. The two new papers, along with the existing 67 g/m² product already available, are sustainable alternatives to packaging solutions incorporating papers with a PE coating. “Sappi Seal supports a reduction in the consumption of fossil resources by over 50%, as the heat sealing functionality is integrated in the form of a dispersion coating on the reverse side of the paper. A study conducted by Ecochain also suggests that production related CO 2 emissions can be almost halved,” as René Köhler, Head of Business Development Packaging and Speciality Papers at Sappi, explains the benefits. Furthermore, Sappi Seal is fully recyclable and available FSC™ (FSC™ C015022) and PEFC™ (PEFC/07-32-76) certified.

Outstanding print results for a premium appearance

In addition to these benefits, Sappi Seal also offers the following features for its customers. The packaging paper is not only heat sealable, but also offers a significant moisture barrier against water vapour. It ensures outstanding print results, thus guaranteeing a premium appearance for the packaged goods. The single side coated paper can be printed by gravure, offset and flexo printing. Finally, Sappi Seal impresses with its exceptional usability. Flexible packaging produced with this paper can be opened up excellently and precisely, which is appreciated by consumers and which strengthens their connection to the product. These benefits for the consumer, combined with the positive impact for brand communication and brand image, ensure that “Sappi is considered a pioneer of sustainable packaging solutions with this paper”.

sbr / 12/17/2019