Subscription agreement with Heidelberg

Schumacher Packaging GmbH & Co. KG, one of Europe’s largest family-run packaging printers, with annual sales of approximately € 650 million, has signed a subscription contract with Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) for its site in Forchheim (Bavaria). The company, which is “already a leader in productivity and technology in the corrugated and solid board packaging sector”, expects to significantly boost the productivity of sheetfed offset operations at its Bavarian site as a result of the move.

The subscription agreement includes a Speedmaster XL 145-6+LX with fully integrated logistics, which is replacing a competitor’s press, and all consumables, along with vendor-managed inventory and a comprehensive service package that also covers wear parts and new functions such as remote maintenance and consulting services. The press is scheduled to enter operation in Forchheim at the end of January 2020 and is the first large-format press in Germany on a subscription.

“This shows that our subscription portfolio is an appealing and competitive offer for major packaging customers, too. A growing number of customers are being won over by the collaborative nature of this offer, which aligns the interests of both contract partners,” explains Prof. Ulrich Hermann, Chief Digital Officer Lifecycle Solutions at Heidelberg.

Schumacher Packaging has achieved sustainable, international growth over the years and plans to further expand its activities. Operating 30 sites in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, the UK, and the Netherlands, the company is already one of the biggest family-run packaging printers in Europe.

“Innovation, quality, flexibility, and reliability are our top priorities as we strive to meet the needs of our discerning customers across a wide range of sectors,” says Hendrik Schumacher, CEO at Schumacher Packaging. “We opted for the subscription model because it shows Heidelberg is prepared to work with us to continuously ramp up the performance of our company as a whole over the coming years. We see this subscription agreement with Heidelberg as a partnership that offers a huge opportunity to shape our continued growth on an efficient basis.”

sbr / 01/29/2020