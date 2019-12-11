Pit stop at FESPA 2020

At this year’s FESPA, Neschen Coating GmbH is presenting a creative bike café. In addition to its top sellers, the company is presenting product innovations such as a new hybrid mounting film for difficult substrates, currently the “only solution of this kind on the market”.

Bike cafés are conquering cities as a popular cycling destination. In addition to instant service and a cosy backdrop for a pit stop, the popular cafés often offer a shop area with bicycle accessories and spare parts. For FESPA 2020 in Madrid, Neschen Coating GmbH is following this trend and presents an exhibition booth in the style of a bike café with an industrial design theme. FESPA Global Print Expo is expected to attract over 18,000 industry professionals in four days—from the 24th to the 27th of March 2020. It is Europe's largest international trade exhibition for the digital printing industry.

Besides just coffee, there is much else to discover in Neschen's bicycle café. The booth features minimalistic industrial design elements made of brick, concrete, wood, iron and corrugated sheet metal and—just like an authentic bike café—with a sitting area and workshop area.

The concept is ideal for presenting Neschen‘s products, featuring bikes elaborately designed with Neschen media, photo art with gudy® mounting films and industrial design walls with products of the wallcovering range. “We would like to present to our visitors the diverse application possibilities of our products in a realistic environment, this year, in form of a bike café,” says Kai Tittgemeyer, CEO of Neschen Coating GmbH.

With new hybrid adhesive film even demanding substrates can be equipped with self-adhesive properties

In addition to already established products, Neschen is presenting new product developments such as gudy® 806 hybrid. The film is a unique solution, created to equip challenging substrates with self-adhesive properties, guaranteeing a long-term and reliable bond.

This mounting film is ideal for demanding or heavy materials such as textiles, tarpaulins or foam boards. In the cafés workshop area, the Bueckeburg-based company presents one of its high-performance laminators: The Neschen ColdLam 1650. It was designed for mounting and laminating prints up to 1650 mm wide and is suitable for processing a wide range of materials.

More than just a trend - Neschen extends sustainable product portfolio

Sustainability is more than just a trend for Neschen. The manufacturer already offers green alternatives in all portfolio areas. The continuously expanded Green Wall range of printable wallpapers and products such as UVprint PP easy dot® transparent are just two examples of more sustainable solutions. This portfolio will be continuously expanded in the future.

Neschen Coating GmbH is exhibiting in Hall 5 at booth D55.

sbr / 01/13/2020