Third 48-page press for Grafica Veneta

The Italian company Grafica Veneta has signed up for yet another investment in offset print technology from Koenig & Bauer. It already operates two 48-page presses, and a third is now scheduled to enter production early 2020. Fabio Franceschi, owner of Grafica Veneta: “We have enjoyed a professional and trustful partnership with Koenig & Bauer for more than 10 years. Our company is following a path of continued growth, and full order books added further urgency to the already mounting desire to invest again.”

The C48 from Koenig & Bauer is to be installed directly alongside the two existing Compacta 618 presses at the company’s plant in Trebaseleghe, to the west of Venice.

The new press has been configured with the Patras A reel-handling system, an automatic reelstand, four printing units with fully automatic plate changers, a high-performance dryer from Contiweb and a variable V5 folder for both long- and short-grain production. An inline colour measuring and control system ensures maximum process stability, while the LogoTronic production management system handles the digital exchange of presetting data, along with production monitoring and evaluation.

Family business on growth course

Fabio Franceschi represents the second generation of his family at the helm of Grafica Veneta and has seen the company develop into a European leader in its branch. Grafica Veneta prints a diversity of books, catalogues and magazines in the most varied run lengths.

sbr / 12/18/2019